Craven County woman scores half of $391,870 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH – Danielle Godette of New Bern tried her luck on a Cash 5 ticket and won half of Wednesday’s $391,870 Cash 5 jackpot.

Godette’s ticket was one of two tickets that split the $391,870 jackpot. She bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket through Online Play. The second half of the jackpot, won by a ticket purchased at the Asheboro Shell on East U.S.64 in Asheboro, has not yet been claimed.

Godette claimed her half, $195,935, on Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $138,624.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 with drawings held every night. Monday night’s jackpot is $120,000. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $5.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Craven County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.