Credit card processing problems reported across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Problems with credit card outages are affecting areas up and down the East Coast.

A Visa outage heat map from downdector.com shows hot spots from Boston to Atlanta, and many businesses in North Carolina are being affected as well.

The NC DMV sent out a statement Friday afternoon saying they are unable to process credit card payments due to a statewide computer software problem.

The DMV says the problem was discovered at about 11 a.m. They say the problem was traced to the NCDMV credit card processing vendor.

The issue has also temporarily affected NCDMV’s vehicle registration renewal online services. Offices are still able to process cash payments for all services.

According to the NC DMV, there is currently no estimate as to when the problem will be corrected.

Visa’s real-time outage map also shows a sharp spike in problem reports beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Around 3 p.m. more than 900 payment issues were reported.

Problems were also reported at local grocery stores and businesses, a source told FOX 46. Employees said payment processing systems at a Food Lion in Belmont were down for some time, and became operational again around 1:30 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A’s nationwide are also experiencing outages. Right now, the fast food restaurants can only take cash and can’t process mobile or curbside orders

A source close to the issue tells FOX 46 it has to do with “degraded performance” involving OMNIPAY and FDNORTH_RC, according to Windcave, an e-commerce processing agency. The source says the issue exists between them and the credit card processor called First Data.

This means it’s not a problem with the credit card companies themselves, but a network problem from the reader and processing companies, the source says.

FOX 46 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.