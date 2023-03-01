A photo of Brenda Covington along with crews searching for her Monday. Photos courtesy: Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina deputies and rescue crews are continuing a search for a missing woman who vanished in Scotland County on Friday.

Brenda Covington, 70, was reported missing on Friday evening after she was last seen at the intersection of Harry Maloy and Highlands roads in Laurinburg, according to Scotland County officials.

Covington was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white hat, glasses and blue sneakers.

On Tuesday, officials said search efforts were being refocused in the Produce Market and McGirts Bridge areas.

“We ask the public to search their doorbell cameras, security cameras, etc. for any sign of Covington anytime from Friday around 2 p.m. through Saturday,” Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey wrote on Facebook.

On Monday, bloodhounds and search crews focused efforts in the East Laurinburg and North Laurinburg areas.

Officials also asked people to search their properties to include any place a person could be hiding or seeking shelter, including storage buildings, dog houses, shrubbery, etc.

Deputies said anyone with information about Covington’s location should call Scotland County Emergency Communications at (910) 277-3231.