Crews find body after teen drowns near Falls Lake dam, Wake County officials say

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities responded to drowning that “claimed the life of (a) teenager” in northern Wake County Sunday night, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at 12101 Old Falls of Neuse Road, which is at the Falls Lake Dam area, according to a news release from the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Witnesses who accompanied the male subject told deputies they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake, when the teen called for help and then suddenly went underwater,” the news release from Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said.

One of the victim’s friends tried to rescue the teen but was unsuccessful, Curry said.

The sheriff’s office boat team was deployed within minutes of the call to begin a search.

Around 10:30 p.m. crews found the body of the 19-year-old drowning victim, Curry said.

The name of the victim has not been released.