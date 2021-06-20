Crews find body of man who drowned at Falls Lake after jumping off boat to retrieve lost item

FALLS LAKE, N.C. (WNCN)– The body of a man who drowned in Falls Lake has been found, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident was reported around 1:45 p.m. at Falls Lake near the N.C. 50 boat ramp on Saturday.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jamal Keshawn Brinson, age 30, from Charlotte.

Brinson’s body was found Sunday just before noon following an intense 24 hour search, deputies said.

“We send out our condolences to the victim’s family,” the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

According to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker, several people who were family and friends rented a boat for the day on Falls Lake.

After an item fell off the boat, a man jumped into the water to retrieve it and went underwater. The man did not resurface.

Several rescue boats and a dive team were deployed to help in the search for the victim.

This is the second drowning at Falls Lake since early April. A 19-year-old man drowned April 4 in an area near the Falls Lake dam.

In that case, witnesses said they were swimming near a rocky area of the lake, when the teen called for help and then suddenly went underwater.