Crews in search of missing man who fell into Roanoke River Sunday evening

GASTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Several first responders are currently on the scene Monday morning in search of a missing man in Gaston, North Carolina.

According to a post on social media from Gaston Fire-Rescue-EMS just before 9:30 a.m., crews along with several units from surrounding first responders are currently at the Roanoke River Boat Landing in Gaston.

Officials say a 35-year-old Hispanic man fell into the Roanoke River Sunday evening.

The specific time of the incident has not been released.

There are currently five boats in the water-conducting “search and sonar operation” along with land operations, according to the post.

No further information have been released.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.