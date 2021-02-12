Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-26W in Polk Co.

North Carolina

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday night in Polk County.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch, troopers are responding to I-26 Westbound near the 63 milemarker after they say several vehicles and at least on tractor trailer reportedly crashed. This is near Columbus at Exit 67 (US-74.)

There is no word on possible injuries or what caused the crash at this time. Expect possible delays in the both directions.

A 7 News Crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV