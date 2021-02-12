Crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-26W in Polk Co.

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Crews are responding to reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday night in Polk County.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol dispatch, troopers are responding to I-26 Westbound near the 63 milemarker after they say several vehicles and at least on tractor trailer reportedly crashed. This is near Columbus at Exit 67 (US-74.)

There is no word on possible injuries or what caused the crash at this time. Expect possible delays in the both directions.

A 7 News Crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.