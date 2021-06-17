Crews searching for 5 people after group on floats go over Duke Energy Dam in Eden

EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Emergency crews were leading a water rescue at the Duke Energy Dam off N.C. 700 in Eden, according to Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates.

Cates said a group of nine people were on three rafts and went over the dam between 7:30 p.m. and sunset on Wednesday.

The incident was reported to the Rockingham County 911 Center by a Duke Energy employee around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Four people were located in the river and taken to the hospital. Crews are still searching for five others.

Cates said the people who have been located did not have life-threatening injuries.

Crews are searching the river all the way back toward the Virginia state line. They have used boats and helicopters in the search.

As for why the incident was not reported until Thursday afternoon, Cates said he believes the people on the rafts probably did not have a way to contact emergency services.