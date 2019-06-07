Crews searching for missing person at Lake Johnson in Raleigh

Crews are searching for a possible missing person at Lake Johnson in Raleigh, according to police.

Lake Johnson staff called police around 5 p.m. Thursday to relay a report made by visitors who said they found “materials” off the trail that led them to believe someone had gone missing, police said.

According to police, the items were found in a feeder area towards a picnic spot. Police responded to the scene and found the items but not the owner of the items.

Police are holding the scene until the dive team can make it to the park, which is expected around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., police said.

The location of the investigation is on Avent Ferry Road across from the boathouses.

Police said they know the man they’re looking for, but they are not releasing his name at this time.