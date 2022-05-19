NEW BERN, N.C. — The Croatan National Forest and N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission will host Kids’ Fishing Day on June 11, 2022. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at Cedar Swamp Pond in Newport, NC.

This annual event allows kids 15 years and younger to fish for free and doesn’t require a fishing license. Fishing poles and bait will be available while supplies last. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Staff and volunteers will be onsite to assist with fishing.

Event hosts will have games available for prizes including fishing gear, a cooler set, and other items. Participants will also be able to decorate ornaments for the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.

Participants can register upon arrival or by calling the Croatan Ranger Station at 252-638-5628 ext. 4006.

Cedar Swamp Pond is located just south of Newport off Hibbs Road. From Newport, take Highway 70 East and turn right onto Hibbs Road. Turn right onto Transfer Station Road, and then left at the white gate.