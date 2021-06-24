Crump and Drumwright leading memorial march for Fred Cox Jr.; mothers of Ahmaud Arbery & Breonna Taylor to attend

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Civil rights activists Ben Crump and Reverend Gregory Drumwright will be in High Point to lead a “No Justice No Peace March on High Point” memorial march in honor of Fred Cox Jr. on Saturday.

Fred Cox Jr. was killed while attending a funeral in High Point last November at Living Water Baptist Church on Brentwood Street in High Point.

Detective Michael Shane Hill was invited to the funeral by the deceased’s family and attended in plain clothes.

High Point Police said that as the funeral concluded, and crowds of people were leaving the church, a number of unknown vehicles pulled up and began shooting into the crowd.

The attorney for Cox’s family, Allen Rogers, explained that Cox was sitting inside of his car when the shooting started. Rogers said Cox got out of his car and ran to the church to help get people to safety.

Ten days after the shooting, State Bureau Investigators released a brief report. The report states that the deputy observed Cox with a handgun, and that Cox had a handgun next to him when he died. High Point police have also released findings that Cox was known to have gang affiliates.

Witnesses tell FOX8 they never saw Cox in possession of a firearm, and his family denounced the allegations made by police about his gang affiliations.

On June 2, the Guilford County DA announced that no charges would be filed against Detective Hill.

Fred Cox Sr., the father of Cox, died unexpectedly four days later, according to a press release.

Mr. Cox’s final words were expressions of grief about there being no charges filed in his son’s unjustified death.

The mothers of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery will be in attendance, as well as members of Andrew Brown and Daunte Wright’s families.