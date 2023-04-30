FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Emmanuel Glover of Fayetteville won the $200,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game featuring country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs.

Glover said he is also excited for the chance to go to the private Luke Combs concert in Nashville.

“I love to venture out and try new things,” said Glover. “If I win, I’ll enjoy the trip down there.”

He purchased his $5 Living Lucky with Luke Combs ticket on Friday from Antioch Food Mart on U.S. 158 in Oxford.

He scratched his ticket in the car with his wife where he discovered his big win.

“I had to blink a couple times to see if it was real,” said Glover. “Then, we went about our day trying to hold it in.”

Glover collected his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

Living Lucky with Luke Combs debuted this month with five $200,000 prizes. Three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Players can enter their Living Lucky with Luke Combs scratch-offs into two second-chance drawings to win a trip to Nashville with a chance to win $500,000 at the Luke Combs concert.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $23 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cumberland County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.