RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The day-to-day administrator of the North Carolina Democratic Party for the past two election cycles has left the executive director’s post.

In an email to party leaders this weekend, Meredith Cuomo said she made the decision to leave the job before the November election.

At the request of party Chair Bobbie Richardson, Cuomo stayed on as a senior adviser starting Dec. 1 to help continue to guide the party until a new executive director is hired and settled, Cuomo wrote.

Cuomo, who was a party finance director before becoming executive director in 2019, cited in a Sunday social media post the need for more time with her family and sons.

Cuomo steps down after a mixed bag of election results last month for the party near the top of the ballot. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd won the U.S. Senate race over Democrat Cheri Beasley, and GOP candidates swept all six appellate court seats.

But Democrats won two more U.S. House seats to earn a 7-7 split with Republicans in the state’s delegation. And a massive effort to preserve Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto power resulted in House Republicans falling one seat short of a veto-proof majority.

“I’m proud of my team and the work we’ve done over the last few elections,” she wrote. “This work is never easy, but I will never regret fighting for North Carolina.” WRAL-TV first reported on Cuomo’s departure.

Lillian Taylor, the state party’s digital director, will serve as interim executive director, Cuomo said in her email.