MOYOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Currituck County man is facing felony animal abuse charges after two dogs were found dead and two others were saved by animal control.

The Currituck County Animal Services and Control Department charged Christopher Ryan Riedel of 128 Mack Jones Rd. in Moyock with two felony animal abuse charges on Thursday, after two dogs were discovered dead at the home. Two other dogs were found alive with injuries and taken into care.

Riedel was arrested with a $40,000 bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for July 13.

Officials said the dogs were discovered on July 3 when animal control officers responded to a report of animal cruelty at the home. Officers said they found the two deceased female French Bulldogs, Nala and Ruby. Necropsies were performed on both.

The two surviving dogs, which were not pictured, were taken by animal control to a veterinarian for examinations, treatment and documentation of their injuries. Hershey, a male French Bulldog, and Marlee, a female Pomeranian/Husky mix, were returned to their owner, who is an acquaintance of Riedel, animal control officials said.

Currituck County Animal Services and Control urges all county residents to report suspected cases of animal abuse to 252-453-8682.