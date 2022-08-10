RALEIGH, N.C. – Latoya Banks of Jarvisburg set a goal of buying a house for her four children by the end of the year and a $150,000 lottery win will help make that dream come true.

“Oh my God this can’t be real,” Banks said on her reaction to winning.

Banks, a 37-year-old district manager, bought her lucky $5 Super Loteria ticket from the Hop-In on Caratoke Highway in Grandy.

“I was very shocked and I really still can’t believe it,” Banks said.

She said she told her mom the good news right away.

“My mom said, ‘You’re joking with me, this is a prank,’” Banks laughed.

Banks arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516. She said in addition to using the money for a house, she will also put some in savings for her children’s college.

Super Loteria debuted in April with five $150,000 prizes. One $150,000 prize remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Currituck County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.