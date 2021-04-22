Currituck County man snags $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH – Curtis Ballance of Jarvisburg tried his luck on a Powerball ticket and scored a $100,000 prize.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four of the white balls and the Powerball in the April 17 drawing. Ballance’s prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.

The odds of matching four white balls and the Powerball in a drawing are 1 in 913,129.

Ballance purchased his winning ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo on Forbes Loop in Grandy.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,751 after required federal and state tax withholdings.

No one won Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot. The jackpot stands at $104 million as an annuity or $72 million cash for Saturday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App, or at any lottery retail location.

Draw games such as Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. . For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.