Currituck-Knotts Island ferry run stops for staffing storage

CURRITUCK, N.C. (AP) — The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry service is being suspended to alleviate a staffing shortage at the Hatteras terminal, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division.

In a news release, the division said the Currituck-Knotts Island route will resume its scheduled service on July 31.

Earlier this year, the department said its ferry service was facing a shortage of deck hands, seamen and captains. The Virginian-Pilot reported in the spring that there is often a waiting list to get a ferry job. But this year the service needs to fill an expanded summer schedule

Jed Dixon, deputy director of the North Carolina Ferry Division, said the pandemic prevented an annual job fair that typically helps recruit enough employees. But he said that people could simply be choosing other careers.

North Carolina operates 22 ferries on seven routes, and officials say about 2 million people ride the vessels each year. In April, the ferry service said it needed roughly 20 more employees.