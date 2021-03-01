Customers want safe outings as bars reopen this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Right now, businesses like bars and taverns can operate at 30 percent capacity. This weekend was the first time they’ve been able to open in several months.

Although bringing customers inside could help out business, some people say they’re worried that owners won’t follow the rules.

Restaurants can operate at 50 percent. The nice weather drove people like Jennifer Michaud out and about on South Tryon Street.

“We’ve all had a respectable amount of time to wait and we are at a point where we can all kind of go out,” Michaud said. “There’s not a lot of craziness people are pretty well spread out and we’re all having fun.”

People packed the outside of several restaurants and bars along the street. Signs on the sidewalk encouraged people to wear a mask and social distance.

Lauren Robinson hasn’t been out in months. She’s concerned about bar owners overcrowding and not following the rules.

“I’m sure they’re going to try and get away with as much as they can because they haven’t been able to provide service for so long,” Robinson said.

More restrictions are being lifted in Mecklenburg County.

On Monday, county parks and recreation services will resume their normal business hours. Meanwhile, health officials continue to urge people to wear a mask and social distance.