TIMBERLAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A father is now in custody accused of fatally shooting a driver who ran over his son early Monday morning, according to the Person County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jason Wilborn told CBS 17 that a family of three was stranded after their car ran out of gas in the area of Dink Ashley Road.

The family was walking back to their home when a driver struck the 17-year-old boy with his truck, resulting in his death, the sheriff said.

He said the driver called 911 shortly following the crash at around 6:30 a.m.

Afterward, the father, later identified as Chad Woods, pulled out a gun and fatally shot the driver, before stealing his car and driving back to their home on Cedar Creek, authorities said.

Woods threw the gun used in the shooting into a nearby pond, the sheriff’s office said. Divers searched the pond for hours but have not found the weapon, and they will resume the search on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office identified the driver that was shot and killed as Jeffery McKay, who was driving a North Carolina Department of Adult Correction vehicle. McKay worked as an electrical supervisor in central engineering.

Woods was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.