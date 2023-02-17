CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Those dancing doctors at UNC Children’s Hospital are at it again.

The physicians and nurses on Thursday released their latest music video, saying they created it to celebrate everyone who works at the facility.

The video is set to Kool & the Gang’s 1980 classic “Celebration” and includes dancing in the building’s lobby and on the helipad.

“The pandemic changed the world so dramatically, and stress and burnout in the medical community are still very high,” said pediatric oncologist Dr. Stuart Gold. “We wanted to brighten the day, even if just for a few moments, for our hard-working staff and show appreciation to everyone who works at UNC Children’s. We also wanted to bring a laugh to our patients and their families.”

Past videos were set to “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” by Whitney Houston and “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire. See those below.