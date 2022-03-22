GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s a TikTok challenge that has kids shooting at each other with water-bead ammo. It sounds like an automatic weapon. The gel-ball guns may not seem like much, but the pellets can generate a sting.

“Since it is a projectile, I’m pretty sure if it hits someone in the eye it could cause some damage,” said Ranlo Police Assistant Chief, Brian Holland.

Ranlo Police are investigating after they say kids ran through a Gaston County neighborhood shooting the pellets at each other and hitting a woman riding her bike.

“She got struck in the leg and it left a welt mark on it,” he said.

Video from one neighbor shows kids running through their yard and hiding behind their truck before returning fire.

“At the end of the day, it all goes back to the parents, said neighbor Philip Johnson. “If you’re going to play with them, you should do it in your own yard. Don’t go around shooting people that walking, innocent people.”

The pellets themselves are gel-like in texture after they’re submerged in water, but neighbors say the kids are taking things a step too far.

“The plastic alone won’t hurt you, but they’re freezing them,” said neighbor Charles Rhoden.

The video and an uptick in the so-called Splatrball gun activity have the neighborhood worried.

“I think it’s ridiculous, I mean, they can put children’s eyes out or anything,” Rhoden said, “make them blind and I don’t think they realize all that.”

It’s become a fad. Stores have a hard time keeping the guns in stock, which is why police are warning the kids shooting these guns at people… there can be some serious consequences.

“We’re still in contact with the District Attorney’s office and at the least maybe an assault charge of some sort,” Holland said.