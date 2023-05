KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WNCT) — Dare County is breaking ground on a new EMS station and fire department.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony for the new 36,000 square foot building. The facility will house both the Dare County EMS Station 1 and Kill Devil Hills Fire Department Station 14.

The ceremony will begin at 2pm on Wednesday, May 10th. It will take place at 1630 North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills. Attendees are asked to park at Meekins Field.