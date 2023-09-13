DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City has issued a Coastal Flood Warning for all areas of Dare County beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, and remaining in effect until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Coastal Flood Warning states their may be moderate flooding around 2-4 feet above ground level along with large, dangerous surf and beach erosion from the Town of Duck to Hatteras Village, according to a release.

On northern beaches, large breaking waves of 8-12 feet can be expected in the surf zone. Hatteras Island could now see breaking waves of 10-15 feet in the surf zone.

Ocean conditions could impact parts of N.C. Highway 12 as well as some secondary roads, especially on Hatteras Island, according to a release. Conditions may not be safe to travel from Thursday, Sept. 14 through Saturday, Sept. 16.

Oceanfront locations such as the northern end of Rodanthe and parts of Buxton could become inundated with ocean water. Residents and visitors who are located in these areas of Hatteras Island should take action now to protect property, and relocate before structures become surrounded by ocean water according to a release.

In addition to the Coastal Flood Warning, a High Surf Advisory remains in effect for Dare County until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Large breaking waves up to 15 feet can be expected in the surf zone, and there is a continued threat of life-threatening rip currents through the weekend.