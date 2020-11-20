Dare County college student hits it big with Mega Bucks top prize

AVON, N.C. (WNCT) — An international student studying liberal arts got an out-of-this-world surprise when he bought two $5 Mega Bucks scratch-off tickets and won $200,000.

Burak Davrekanli, who is currently living in Hatteras, was out for dinner and bought the two tickets at a Food Lion on N.C. Highway 12 in Avon. He had forgotten them but got a huge surprised when he remembered and scratched them off.

“I was all the time saying that, ‘One day I will win it. I’m just waiting for that day,’” he said. “It was like a dream.

“I scratched the prize part and the first thing I saw was three 0s,” he recalled. “And I was like, ‘Okay?’ And I kept scratching and there was another 0 and another 0 and then I saw the 2. $200,000. And I just froze.”

Davrekanli said when the moment sunk in, he started celebrating. He had won the final Mega Bucks prize in the game.

“I was alone but I’m pretty sure all of Hatteras Island heard me because I was just screaming!” he said.

Davrekanli claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday. After taxes, he took home $141,501.