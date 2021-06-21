Dare County says goodbye to retired deputy sheriff K9 Diablo

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office said goodbye Monday to one of its retired K9s, who put in 10 years of service at the department.

K9 Diablo took his final ride Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. The department also held a procession for him.

Diablo worked with the sheriff’s office with his handler Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Shaun Barrara from 2010 until he retired in 2020.

In the post, the sheriff’s office also included a statement from Nicole Barrera about Diablo.

“Our hearts are broken, but Diablo took his final ride this morning. I can’t even find the right words for this boy. He was more than just a dog. He was an officer, a friend, the most loyal partner anyone could have. The bond these two shared was undeniable. They were the best team,” Nicole Barrera wrote. “Diablo, you were bred with a job to do and you sure met the expectations. You served this county with honor and courage all the way until the end. You were tough and Dare County will never have another one like you. You were truly one of a kind.”