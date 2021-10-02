Dating couple found shot to death inside Newton newspaper business: Police

NEWTON, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were found shot to death inside a newspaper publication late Friday night, the Newton Police Department said Saturday.

Officers and deputies with Newton Police and Catawba Sheriff responded to calls regarding two people who had gone missing around 11 p.m. Friday.

While following up on a lead, officers located matching vehicles in a parking lot of the Observer News Enterprise located on North College Ave. in Newton. The two missing people, Newton residents Cindy Hull, 55, and Larry Brigham, 58, were found dead. The two victims had been in a relationship according to the police report.

There is no mention of an arrest and as of now this is a death investigation, and there is no mention yet of a homicide. It is unclear at this time if these were employees of the business where they were found.

Newton Police released the following statement.

This is a tragic situation and our prayers are with the Hull and Brigham families. We want the public to know this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no remaining threats to the community.