Daughter of missing Rockingham County woman wants answers 20 years later: ‘I need to know’

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Amanda Smith says every Christmas, her mother, Michele Hundley Smith, is on her mind.

“There’s one million questions, and no answers,” Smith said Thursday, 20 years after her mom disappeared.

Smith explained her mother left their home in Stoneville on December 9, 2001, to go Christmas shopping in Martinsville, Virginia.

She has tried to retrace her mother’s path several times to find any sign of the Pontiac Transport van she left in.

“Many times, many times, nothing,” Smith said.

It’s hard for Smith to remember all the details 20 years ago. She remembers wanting to go with her mother, but because she was shopping for presents, Michele Smith went alone.

“Sometimes it’s hard to remember the way she looked, not like her glamour shots but everyday life, people say it gets easier but it really doesn’t, you just forget,” Smith said. “She loved singing in the car and she had a beautiful voice, she loved her Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn.”

She doesn’t know if there was an accident, or if her mom did make it to Martinsville that night.

“You don’t even have to let me know who you are just what happened, just a tip I don’t care. I just want to know, it isn’t going to — your life won’t change any, I just want to know, I need to know, I would love to know.”

Smith is holding out hope that someone will have information about what happened to her mother.

“If something more sinister happened, I care what happened to her, I want to know what happened to her,” she said.

“We’re appealing to the public, if you know anything, I don’t care how insignificant it might be to you it’s significant to us and to the family. If you can call us please provide some information,” Sheriff Sam Page said Thursday.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call (336) 349-9683.

There is a cash reward, and you can remain anonymous.