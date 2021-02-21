Davidson County deputies asking for public’s help finding missing 15-year-old girl

North Carolina
Kayla Carlson has been missing since Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from Lexington, NC. (WGHP photo)

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl. 

Kayla Carlson has been missing since Tuesday, February 16, 2021 from Lexington, NC.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance are unclear at this time.

Kayla’s disappearance comes just days after another Davidson County teen, Savannah Childress, went missing from Denton. 

Anyone with information about either of these teenagers is asked to contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2100.

