RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Krystian Morrison of Denton tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $251,758 jackpot on Nov. 4.

Morrison bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

Morrison claimed his prize at lottery headquarters last Monday in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $179,378.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

