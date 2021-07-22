Davidson County man says people that performed CPR at local barbecue restaurant saved his life

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Darrell West says quick action from customers at Stamey’s Barbecue of Tyro helped save his life.

Moments after sitting down to eat dinner with his wife on July 12, West suffered cardiac arrest and slumped down in his seat.

“Within a matter of two minutes when we walked in, it all hit,” West, 56, said Wednesday.

West’s wife and two other people began CPR, while a server called 911.

“The off-duty deputy, then there was another lady here, she was a retired CNA. The paramedic told me if they hadn’t have done exactly what they did, exactly the time they did it, I wouldn’t be here,” he said.

They continued CPR for eight minutes until paramedics arrived.

“I will forever be in their debt, they did a super job,” he said.

West doesn’t remember much until he woke up at Rowan Medical Center more than an hour later. CT scans revealed he had a blocked artery, which led to five days of recovery in the hospital.

“There’s been a time or two I sit down and really think about it, and my eyes will start to well up,” West said.

He thanked the off-duty deputy when Lt. Billy Louya came to visit him in the hospital. A few days later his family expressed their gratitude to Davidson County Rescue Squad too.

“The lady, the retired CNA, I don’t know her name,” West said. “I would tell her thank you. If she would let me, I would give her a big hug.”

West now has a pacemaker in case he goes into cardiac arrest again. He’s hopeful he never needs it.