RALEIGH, N.C. — A Post Malone show, a thunderstorm, and a bathroom break all played a role in Thomasville resident Zachary Sharpe winning a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

“It was a wonderful day,” Sharpe recalled. “One of the best days of my life.”

Sharpe initially drove to Charlotte on July 29 with his wife and children to attend a Post Malone concert.

“It was incredible,” Sharpe said. “He puts on a wonderful show.”

At one point during the show, severe rain caused a delay. Sharpe credits that as one of the main reasons he won since the delay caused him to drive back much later than he initially planned on.

“I think about all of the factors that played into when I got to that store,” he said. “It was the perfect storm.”

On his drive back home with his family, Sharpe bought a $30 Black Titanium ticket from the Sheetz on South Main Street in Lexington.

“We stopped so they could use the restroom,” he said. “I bought a couple tickets and started scratching.”

Sharpe said he won $300 on his first ticket but his second ticket left him at a loss for words.

“When I scratched it off I about passed out,” he laughed. “I was literally speechless. We all were.”

Sharpe arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,259.

He said he plans to use his winnings to pay for school, pay bills, and save some for another rainy day.

The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 12 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.