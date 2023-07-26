RALEIGH, N.C. — Linda Canady of Lexington tried her luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket Friday afternoon and won a $122,136 jackpot.

Canady bought her lucky DOUBLE W!N ticket from Kelly’s High Rock Grocery on N.C. 8 in Lexington.

At the time of her purchase, the jackpot stood at $244,272. Since she bought a $5 ticket, Canady received 50% of the progressive jackpot, or $122,136. She arrived Tuesday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $87,023.

Fast Play features an instantly growing jackpot that increases with every ticket sold until it is won. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Fast Play jackpot stands at $169,000 and counting.

