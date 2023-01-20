RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits.

A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off game at Sam’s Mini Mart on West Green Drive in High Point right after she made her stop for some biscuits at Biscuitville.

“I looked and looked and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.”

It was the first $2 million prize in the new game. Estes, 51, said she gave her mom the good news as soon as she got home.

“Something was just telling me to go get that ticket,” she said. “I came into the house real quiet and I told my mom, ‘I think we’re millionaires. She was already sitting down, thank goodness.”

Estes chose the lump-sum amount of $1.2 million and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $855,006.

“We are going to plan for a comfortable retirement now,” Estes said.

The 100X The Cash game debuted in December with five $2 million prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million top prizes and 10 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $9.7 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Davidson County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.