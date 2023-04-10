Davidson College professor Mark Sutch, at right with “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings, will appear on the show April 11.

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Davidson College Theatre Department professor is set to appear on Tuesday’s popular game show “Jeopardy!” episode.

School officials say Mark Sutch, the department’s chair, will be on Tuesday’s show.

Sutch, who has stayed quiet about how he fared on the show, is the second Davidson professor to stare down Final Jeopardy! As a German studies professor, Hansford Epes (Class of 1961) won three straight games in 1992.

As a longtime watcher, Sutch says he’s watched the show “pretty religiously since the late 1980s.”