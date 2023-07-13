RALEIGH, N.C. — Paula Dotson of Mocksville made a pact years ago with two co-workers that they would share any big Powerball wins and, after winning a $100,000 prize in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, she will honor their agreement.

“We decided 15 years ago that if we won a big prize we would all split it,” Dotson said. “We each buy two tickets in every drawing.”

Dotson bought her lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. She matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

“When I saw it, I thought I was dreaming,” she recalled. “But I wasn’t.”

She called her co-workers right away to share the good news.

“They thought I was joking,” Dotson laughed.

Dotson claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

She plans to use her share of the winnings to pay bills and do some home repairs.

The jackpot in Monday’s Powerball drawing climbed to $675 million, or $340.9 million in cash and now ranks as the ninth largest in game history. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

