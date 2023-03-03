GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A dead 5-year-old was brought to the UNC Health Wayne emergency room Thursday afternoon, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

At approximately 2:55 p.m., Goldsboro Police Department officers responded to what they’re calling “a report of a child death” at UNC Health Wayne. After arriving, officers were told a person brought a deceased 5-year-old to the emergency room.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was immediately contacted — and responded to UNC Wayne, police said.

Both the child and person who brought him or her have not been publicly identified. Their relationship is also unknown.

The cause of death is unknown as the investigation develops.