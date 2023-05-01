CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-mile trail of debris washing ashore along the Outer Banks may have come from a U.S. Navy vessel off the North Carolina coast, according to officials.

The National Park Service said officials have observed plastic, metal, paper and textile fabric washing ashore along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Town of Nags Head.

(photo by Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

Officials said the debris washed up in “low densities” along around 25 miles of beaches from Nags Head to the villages of Rodanthe, Waves and Salvo.

The debris was first spotted on April 27.

Officials said the nature of the debris suggested that it may have come from a Navy ship located near the northeastern North Carolina coast.

Staff from Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Pea Island Wildlife Refuge, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and the town of Nags Head will continue removing debris in the coming days.

Officials said the Navy is investigating the incident.