WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced Friday it has awarded $29.9 million to expand broadband in Lenoir County.

The award will be used to fund Lenoir County’s Fiber to the Home Expansion project, which will deploy last-mile broadband to Lenoir County. This project will serve 15,256 households across the county.

The Department of Commerce awarded a total of 13 grants as part of the Broadband Infrastructure Program. These grants, totaling more than $277 million, will be used to connect more than 133,000 unserved households. In total, the grants were awarded to 12 states and one territory: Georgia, Guam, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington and West Virginia.

“More than 30 million Americans lack access to reliable broadband, and the problem is worse in minority and rural communities. In North Carolina, 14% of households don’t have an internet subscription and over 420,000 North Carolinians live in areas where there is zero broadband infrastructure. This is an incredible injustice, and today, the Biden-Harris Administration reaffirms our commitment to reversing it,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “Today’s awards bring us one step closer to closing the digital divide in North Carolina and across the country, ensuring that all Americans can access the internet in order to participate in our modern economy, which becomes more digital by the day.”

“These awards are an exciting beginning in our efforts to ensure all Americans have affordable, high-speed broadband service,” said Alan Davidson, Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. “Lenoir County’s Fiber to the Home Expansion project will provide reliable broadband infrastructure to serve over 15,000 households in the region. We look forward to working with local leaders on these necessary projects.”

“Access to high-speed internet is a necessity for good jobs and good schools and this investment in broadband by the Biden Administration will help strengthen our economy and communities in eastern North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides a historic $65 billion investment to expand broadband in communities across the U.S. NTIA is preparing to launch a series of new broadband grant programs funded by the law that will build broadband infrastructure across the country, create more low-cost broadband service options and address the digital equity and inclusion needs in our communities.

The Broadband Infrastructure Program, which was funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, was designed to support broadband infrastructure deployment in unserved areas, especially rural areas. NTIA thoroughly and objectively reviewed applications using a three-stage process: Initial Administrative and Eligibility Review of Complete Application Packets, Merit Review, and Programmatic Review. Reviewers evaluated applications according to the criteria provided in Section V of the Notice of Funding Opportunity (available under ‘Related Documents’).

Additional broadband funding may be available through the Department of Treasury’s American Rescue Plan Funds. The BroadbandUSA Federal Funding Guide also compiles federal funding opportunities to expand and improve broadband access. More information about the Broadband Infrastructure Program can be found on the BroadbandUSA website.