Department of Transportation receives more than $25.9 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The State of North Carolina and FEMA has approved more than $25.9 million to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for Hurricane Florence-related debris removal and road repair costs.

More than $23.1 million covers the removal of hurricane-related debris in Beaufort, Bladen, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Harnett, Jones, Lenoir, Pamlico, Pitt and Robeson counties.

A combined total of than 192,900 tons of hurricane-related debris was cleared from NCDOT roads and public property.

Additionally, more than $2.8 million covers repairs to roads and culverts damaged by hurricane-related flooding.

Road and culvert repairs for this project were in Durham, Franklin, Granville, Person, Vance, Wake and Warren counties.

The approval brings the total to more than $48.6 million to reimburse NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

FEMA’s total share for the projects is more than $19.4 million and the state’s share is more than $6.4 million.