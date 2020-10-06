Department of Veteran Affairs to host event to assist N.C. veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) Dr. Paul Lawrence, Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting a live telephone-event for North Carolina veterans to directly assist them with benefits, inform of new programs and answer questions.

New programs include Blue Water Navy benefits that took effect earlier this year, home loan and banking benefits, and efforts to combat veteran suicide and homelessness.

During the live call, veterans will be able to ask Dr. Lawrence questions.

The live call will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. You can participate by dialing 833-380-0417.

North Carolina is home to more than 650,000 veterans.

In 2020 alone, Dr. Lawrence has reached more than 3 million veterans across the nation as part of the new initiative to more proactively connect with veterans who have previously not obtained VA services or who need additional assistance.

You can read more about the effort here.