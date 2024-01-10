MARSHVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The anonymous tip came to the Forest Hills High School resource officer Monday afternoon. The Union County deputy called for backup right away.

“At that time, they made a plan to approach those students,” said Tony Underwood, deputy chief with the Union County Sheriff’s Office. “Isolate them from other students. They found bookbags in possession of two students that matched the description of the tip they’d received.”

Deputies found the students in the school gymnasium. One student was in possession of a .40 caliber handgun; the other had a .50 caliber handgun.

“Thankfully, neither was actually loaded,” added Underwood. “But there was ammunition present and a handgun magazine for one of those firearms. They removed the students from the gymnasium where this encounter occurred.”

The students were taken into custody, and law enforcement says getting the tip is part of the outreach they’ve been doing with students to gain their trust.

“We can’t stress the importance of that,” said Underwood. “It’s just that whole ‘See something, say something’ mindset is so important, especially on school campuses where, you know, safety is critical to those students and staff who were there that, you know, there’s no need for any firearm or any weapon to ever be on the school campus.”

Investigators on the case haven’t determined a motive, and if that motive included firing the weapons on campus.

Who knows what damage could have been done had we not gotten that information and acted as quickly as we did or anything,” said Underwood.