Deputies in Pasquotank looking for missing man

PASQUOTANK, N.C. (WAVY) — The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen around 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Deputies say 20-year-old Jacob Henderson was last seen in the 100 block of Pine Lake Drive.

Henderson is mildly autistic, but high functioning.

He is a white male, 6 feet tall, and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, and short unshaven facia hair.

Anyone with any information on Henderson’s whereabouts should call Central communications at (252)-331-1500.