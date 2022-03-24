MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Thursday evening in McDowell County.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, Casey Isaiah Hughes,15, was last seen at 6:30 p.m. at 221221 N. at Triple J Park, Marion.

Deputies said Hughes is 5 foot and 9 inches tall, weighs about 145 pound and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans, cowboy boots and two hoop earrings.

Anyone with information about Hughes whereabouts is asked to contact the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-4000.