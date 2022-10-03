CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was shot and killed by deputies while holding a family member hostage early Saturday morning at a Catawba County home, the sheriff’s office said.

The ordeal began around 6:34 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, when deputies responded to the report of a hostage situation on Village Circle, in the Mountain View community.

As deputies arrived at the scene, they observed a man holding another man, who was a family member, hostage. The suspect was armed with a handgun, the sheriff’s office said.

Crisis negotiators and deputies made several attempts to de-escalate the situation and to encourage the hostage taker to release his family member.

Despite efforts to bring about a peaceful resolution, the sheriff’s office said the suspect continued to threaten the hostage and was eventually shot by deputies.

Catawba County EMS provided treatment to the suspect, who was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. His identity has not yet been released.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now investigating this fatal shooting. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is also conducting an internal review of the shooting.