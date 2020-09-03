Deputies warn of ‘package pending’ text scam containing person’s name, potentially dangerous link

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Law enforcement is warning folks about a new “package pending” text message scam that aims to steal your information and identity.

The phishing scam, a.k.a. “smishing,” is where cybercriminals send SMS messages to get you to click a malicious link or provide personal data.

Based on the information they obtain, cybercriminals can steal your identity, empty your bank account, or install malware in your phone, authorities said.

“Best course of action? Ignore the message. Do not click on suspicious links, and don’t provide personally-identifying info. You can also block the number that the text came from,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department shared on Facebook.

Law enforcement officials want residents to share this information with their elderly family members or neighbors, who they say can be more susceptible to this type of crime.

THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE: