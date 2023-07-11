CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A manhunt is underway for a suspect who is accused of ‘viciously and unprovokingly’ attacking a deputy Monday morning with a rebar pipe.

The deputy, identified as Administrative Captain Jody Seagle, who has been with the department for more than 18 years, and previously served with Shelby Police, was ambushed near Curt Ledford Road around 8 a.m. Monday, July 10, according to the sheriff’s office.

Captain Seagle (Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Alan Norman said Captain Seagle was on his way to work when he noticed a suspicious vehicle down a dead-end road. Seagle reported being attacked just as he got out of his vehicle.

Sheriff Norman said Captain Seagle fired at the suspect’s vehicle for his own safety, fearing he may be run over during the incident. It is unclear if the suspect was injured.

Deputies have offered a base description of the suspect, who remains unidentified. Deputies are still searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 6’0″ tall white man, with full-sleeve tattoos, and a left-side neck tattoo. He was last seen wearing boots, black shorts, and a white shirt, and was driving a tan-colored Buick sedan which may now have bullet holes in it from Monday’s incident.

Captain Seagle was transported to an area medical center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy was said to be “alert and talking.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4888.