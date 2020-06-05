DES: More than one million people have filed claims for unemployment assistance in N.C.

(WNCT) As of Friday, more than one million people have filed claims for unemployment assistance in North Carolina since the state began experiencing the impacts of COVID-19 in mid-March.

To date, the Division of Employment Security has determined whether the claimant is eligible for benefits for 93% of the one million claims for state unemployment insurance it has received since March 15.

The number of state unemployment claims filed more than three weeks ago that are pending resolution is steadily decreasing and is currently less than 57,000.

While most claims move through the eligibility process quickly, complex claims or claims with

issues require individual attention to be resolved.

DES has implemented an aggressive plan to resolve all claims, placing priority on the claims filed earliest.

Improvements being made to resolve unemployment claims faster and provide better customer

service include:

• Dedicating a team of experts to focus solely on resolving the oldest and most complicated claims.

• Connecting callers with aging claims to advanced call center agents who can assist with complex claims.

• Training new call center agents, reassigning existing staff members and partnering with other state agencies to increase the number of people working on claims issues.

• Providing the option by phone for people to check their claim status without waiting to speak to a DES representative. A similar status update service will soon be available online. The status updates provide detail about where the individual’s claim is in the process.

Examples of the kinds of messages a caller checking status updates will receive include:

“Your application for unemployment is incomplete. To complete your claim, log in to our NC DES website. Please click the link “Resume My UI Claim” in your NC DES online account to complete your application.“

“We are contacting your former employer to verify information about your job separation. Once the employer’s deadline to respond has expired, your claim will proceed to the next phase of processing.“

More information, including daily claims filed, benefit dollars paid and FAQs for North Carolinians with pending claims, can found at des.nc.gov.