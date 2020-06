This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Division of Employment Security is taking recommended health and safety precautions after one of its employees received a diagnosis of COVID-19.

The facility where the individual’s workstation is located has been sanitized and other staff assigned to that location are working remotely to further prevent the spread of illness.

DES continues to provide claims processing and customer services.