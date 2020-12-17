Despite pandemic, Charlotte housing market continues to boom

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Despite the pandemic, the Charlotte housing market is a hot spot right now, but whether you’re buying or selling, experts say timing is everything.

Realtor.com ranks Charlotte number three on its list of top housing markets of 2021, which comes as no surprise to realtor Scott Pridemore.

“Six or 10 buyers for every property,” Pridemore said. “There’s no question we need improvement in the affordable housing area, but at the same time comparatively we do well.”

For those looking to buy, home prices and competition will both be high in 2021. Kevin Brandenburg just went through the process as a buyer and a seller.

“I would say selling was definitely much easier,” Brandenburg said.

But he says putting their single-family home in Ballantyne on the market was a breeze.

“On a Friday it was on the market. We started showing it on a Saturday and on Sunday, I want to say we had four offers on the house.”

Just that fast, Brandenburg was pocketing $15,000 over asking from out-of-state buyers.

“Moving from the North down to the South, paying what they paid here, probably isn’t that big of a deal,” he said.

That’s a common trend in 2020 and will likely continue, with one-third of the shoppers flocking to Charlotte come from other large metro areas like Atlanta, New York, and Washington, D.C.

“There are people that are saying, you know what, this high density housing, I’m a bit over it and I want to go somewhere that’s more affordable,” Pridemore said.

The Brandenburg’s had no problem moving during the pandemic.

“We didn’t have any concern with that. If you’re going in and looking at houses or people are coming to your house and looking, the agents are leaving masks and sanitizer and all that kind of stuff at the front door.”

So grab the PPE and get going as we head into 2021. Pridemore says those who wait will be too late.

“You’re going to see more buyers come to the market and I know that seems hard to contemplate, but I feel like time is of the essence.”

