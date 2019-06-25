Detailed plans revealed for Raleigh pro soccer stadium and ‘Downtown South’ project

Development of a new Downtown Raleigh Entertainment District, which would include a 20,000 seat open-air professional soccer stadium, is moving forward.

The Downtown South project, announced to a group of city and county leaders on Monday night, would take up 55 acres of land near the intersection of South Saunders Street and Interstate 40 in Raleigh.

According to the Downtown South project website, the development would include 1,750 residential units, 1,200 hotel rooms, 125,000 SF of stores, bars, and restaurants, 1.6 million square feet of office space, public park areas, and the soccer stadium.

WNCN has confirmed North Carolina FC ownership and real estate developer John Kana plan to invest $1.9 billion of private funds to build the stadium, which will be the new home of the North Carolina Football Club (NCFC) men’s pro soccer team and the North Carolina Courage women’s pro soccer team, according to NCFC officials.

Other events, such as concerts, festivals and graduations could also be held at the venue.

Wake County Commissioner Sig Hutchinson told WNCN the project would bring nearly 6,000 jobs to Wake County.

In a tweet Monday night, candidate for mayor and former Raleigh councilwoman called the project a “game changer for Raleigh and the Southern Gateway … and a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Groundbreaking is set for early 2020 with the stadium and “first phase” completed in 2023, the website says.

The Downtown South website encourages people to convince Raleigh City Council members to vote “on awarding Interlocal Funds in July or August.”